If you enjoy or are curious about robotics and would like to learn more about them, the library is starting a new Adult Robotics group from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. This group will meet once a month and will be led by Rob Lefrandt, a STEM teacher and robotics coach, in coordination with the library. Robots will be built from VEX IQ kits, to work with the new "Squared Up" game challenge, as used by the kids in the library’s youth robotics club. No experience is needed! This will be very user friendly and you are guaranteed to have fun.
If you are interested, call Rob at 928-358-6481 or email at lefrandt@gmail.com.
