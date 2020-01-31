Show Low Library Friends are offering used romance books on sale from Feb. 3-14, to celebrate Valentine's Day. Get in the mood for the holiday. If you buy a book you get a raffle ticket for a chance to win a See's box of chocolates. Two boxes will be raffled and the winners will be selected Feb. 13. Visit the Show Low Library and participate. All proceeds benefit the library. Please continue to donate your used books. They are especially in need of fiction books at this time.

