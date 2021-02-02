With Valentine's Day coming up, the Show Low Library Friends is offering romance stories in the library's used book store room for a 50% discount.
Hardback books are 50 cents, and paperbacks are 25 cents. We have your favorite authors Danielle Steel and Nora Roberts as well as many other romance authors.
The books are on a cart in front of our room. We offer many other books to enjoy during these winter storms.
All proceeds benefit the Show Low Public Library.
