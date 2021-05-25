The Rotary Club of White Mountains has awarded scholarships to five students from Show Low and Blue Ridge high schools.
The Show Low students were Madison Taylor, Liam Stevens and Marisa Miller.
From Blue Ridge, P.J. London and Brandon Armijo were the recipients.
All five are graduating seniors and past students of the month honored by the Rotary Club.
