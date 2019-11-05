Round Valley Cares Food box distribution will be held from 9-11 a.m. Nov. 14 and 25, and Dec. 12 and 19, at 109b C St. in Springerville.
The community Thanksgiving service will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Community Presbyterian Church.
Emergency financial assistance is offered every Thursday from 9-10 a.m.
Round Valley Cares, Inc. is dedicated to help the citizens of Round Valley and Apache County by providing nutritional and financial assistance. For more information, call 928-551-2507 or email: rvci2019@yahoo.com.
