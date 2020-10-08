Round Valley Fall Community Day of Service will take place this Saturday, Oct. 10, in Ramsey Park. The event begins at 8 a.m. with a Grab-n-Go Breakfast.
The town has invited all families, church and service groups/teams to join in this special day of Community Service.
Projects will include:
- Cleanup of sites on our National Forest
- Fall Soup Drive to benefit our local food banks
- Property cleanup of selected homes who have applied for help.
Call Kay Dyson at 928-333-2809 or 928-245-9969 for information, or to apply for a specific project. You can also contact the Town of Eagar at 928-333-4128 or the Town of Springerville at 928-333-2656.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.