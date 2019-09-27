The public is invited to the Round Valley Fall Festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 4-5, at Springerville Heritage Center, 418 E. Main St.
The festival will offer free activities including fall baking contest, photo ops, train rides, face painting, food, cornhole, vendors, hay wagon rides, pumpkin carving contest, apple press, weaving demonstration and more.
For more information, call Susan Sells at 928-333-2656, ext. 230.
