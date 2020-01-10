The Round Valley Senior Center, 356 S. Papago in Springerville, offers meals in the dining room Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m. and are partially funded by NACOG and DES. Menu subject to change without notice. Meals on Wheels are provided Monday through Friday. Recommended donation is $5 per meal. For non-seniors cost is $6.
Reservations are needed for that day. For more information or to reserve, call the center at 928-333-2516.
The following menu
is for Jan. 13-17:
• Monday: Egg salad sandwiches, coleslaw with cabbage and peppers, minestrone soup, whole grain bread, strawberries.
• Tuesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, sliced tomatoes, seasoned carrots, whole wheat bread, tropical fruit.
• Wednesday: Herb baked chicken, green beans, romaine salad, cornbread, fresh orange.
• Thursday: Hamburger, lettuce, tomato and pickles, baked beans, pears.
• Friday: BBQ pork ribs, sweet potatoes, tossed green salad, whole grain roll, fruit cup.
