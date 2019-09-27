The Round Valley Senior Center, 356 S. Papago in Springerville, offers meals in the dining room Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m. and are partially funded by NACOG and DES. Menu subject to change without notice. Meals on Wheels are provided Monday through Friday. Recommended donation is $5 per meal. For non-seniors cost is $6. For more information, call the center at 928-333-2516.
The following menu
is for Sept. 30-Oct. 4:
• Monday: Pepperoni pizza, green salad with tomatoes; three-bean salad with garbanzo, green beans and corn, pineapple.
• Tuesday: Chicken enchiladas, diced cabbage, tomatoes, tortilla, mixed berries.
• Wednesday: Baked fish, mixed vegetables, seven layer salad, roll, fruit cocktail.
• Thursday: Beef lasagna, seasoned carrots, cucumber and tomatoes, noodles and garlic bread, bananas.
• Friday: Southwest chicken, salad, black beans and corn, mixed greens, tortilla, peaches.
