The Round Valley Senior Center, 356 S. Papago in Springerville, offers meals in the dining room Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m. and are partially funded by NACOG and DES. Menu subject to change without notice. Meals on Wheels are provided Monday through Friday. Recommended donation for senior (60 years old) meals are $4. Or non-seniors married to anyone 60 years or more. For non-seniors cost is $6. For more information, call the center at 928-333-2516.
The following menu
is for July 22-26:
• Monday: Grilled ham and cheese, macaroni salad, peas and carrots, whole wheat bread, hot cinnamon apples.
• Tuesday: Shepherd's Pie with potatoes and vegetables, cucumber salad, roll, fruited Jello.
• Wednesday: Pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, pinto beans, bun, applesauce.
• Thursday: Roast beef, potatoes, carrots, onions, green salad, biscuit, oranges.
• Friday: Chicken Cordon Bleu, brown rice, butternut squash, peas, pears, pudding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.