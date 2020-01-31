The Arizona Family College Savings Plan launched its first-ever essay writing contest last fall in celebration of its 20th anniversary. The writing competition was open to all fifth graders across the state. The youths were prompted to explain how they plan to change the world in 20 years. Hundreds of essays were submitted from cities throughout the state, and winners for each represented county were recently chosen.
The inspiring writing contest was held from Sept. 1, 2019, through Oct. 31, 2019, to commemorate 20 successful years of the program’s existence in Arizona. Winners will each receive $529 toward an AZ 529 college savings plan, which may be used for future qualified educational expenses. Students from seven counties in Arizona submitted original essays into the writing contest. A panel of judges reviewed each essay and scored it based upon the ideas, organization and originality of the content provided.
“Reading through the contest submissions was both encouraging and uplifting” says Deena Lager, director of the Arizona Family College Savings Program. “We couldn’t believe how many unique, heart-warming ideas for changing the world were shared with us by these incredible fifth-grade students. The AZ 529 Program is excited to recognize Arizona’s youth for their passionate dreams of a brighter future with a $529 boost their college savings.”
Of the 50 essays submitted in Apache County from Round Valley Elementary School, the prize winner is Evangeline Senoff of Eagar. Her innovative ideas for making the world a better place in 20 years gave her the edge in an extremely close competition with her peers from that county. Round Valley Elementary School submitted more essays than any other school in the state, according to contest organizers.
