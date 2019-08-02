Do you have or know of someone who has Parkinson's disease? Then don't the presentation at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, with neurologist, Dr. Christina Ospina at Solterra Senior Living, 5408 AZ Hwy 260 in Lakeside.
Complimentary lunch will following the presentation. RSVP by Aug. 9, at 602-802-5700.
Sponsored by Abbvie and the Parkinson's Movement Disorder Alliance.
