Thanks to the many supporters and sponsors, Pet Allies raised $24,000 in its third annual White Mountain Rubber Duck Pluck.
Next year will be even greater! Five-thousand ducks sold out about a week before the event so in 2022 there will be 7,000 ducks available (raffle entries) and more fun prizes.
The shelter is at 1321 N. 16th St. in Show Low. Summer hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Call 928-537-8009 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.