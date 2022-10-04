The Town of Springerville's Round Valley Senior Center will acknowledge world hunger through October. Throughout the month, donations of canned meals can be dropped off at between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Senior Center located at 356 S. Papago St. in Springerville. Store bought canned foods such as stews, soups, beans, and meats are greatly appreciated. Food collection will also take place at the Community Day of Service gathering at Town Hall Park. All collections and donations will go to Round Valley Cares Food Bank and the Senior Center food pantry.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.