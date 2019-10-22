The DEA National RX Takeback will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Clean out your medicine cabinet, gathering any expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs and over the counter medicines and drop them off at Summit Healthcare, Show Low, Pinetop-Lakeside, Snowflake or Winslow police departments or Whiteriver, Heber-Overgaard fire departments or Navajo County Sheriff's Office.
The Nationwide U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency public take back events, offer the opportunity to return these dangerous items for proper destruction.
For more information, call Vicky Solomon at 928-243-2014.
