The Springerville-Eagar Regional Chamber of Commerce will host opportunities to help people new or current business owners. The following workshops are available to everyone in southern Apache County:
• Researching business ideas
• Creating a business plan
• Choosing the legal status of an organization
• How to apply for business licenses, state taxation numbers and an IRS EIN number
• Help offered through the SBDC, Chambers of Commerce and other organizations
• Marketing — more than advertising
• Customer service
• Hiring, firing and everything between
• Creating a home-based business
• When to sell in a co-op
• Selling online
• Websites and why you need one
• Photography for a business website
• How to sell during the off-season
• Using social media to increase your business sales and presence
Dates for these workshops have not been set yet, but when you call we will discuss your schedule and work with you for a convenient time and place for you to attend.
Contact us at 928-333-2123 or serccinfo@gmail.com by email with the name of the workshop you are interested in.
