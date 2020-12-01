Small Business Saturday - Dec 5, 2020. BUY LOCAL
- Support Local Businesses - The Heartbeat of Communities
4/5 10am - 4:00pm - White Mountain Community Coop Presents
Christmas Craft Fair - Springerville Smoke (across from
Honey Shack, old Alred's Store) -
12/05/20 - 6:00pm - Saturday - 2020 Christmas Light Parade - Theme: Good Will
Towards Men - springervilleeagarchamber.com/
12/05-06/20 - 6:00pm-8:00pm - Christmas Lights Festival - Vendors with
Christmas Goodies
