The Snowflake/Taylor Chamber of Commerce will have their annual Christmas Market from 12 - 6 p.m. on Dec. 2, and from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Dec. 3 at Our Lady of the Snow Community Center located at 1655 S. Main in Snowflake. Those who attend are sure to find the perfect handmade/homemade Christmas gifts for family and friends. For more information contact the Snowflake/Taylor Chamber of Commerce at 928-536-4331 or visit them online at snowflaketaylorchamber.org.

