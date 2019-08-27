The Contractors Association will be hosting AZDOSH (Arizona Department of Occupational Safety and Health) at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Empire Buffet, 20 E. White Mountain Blvd in Pinetop. Speaker Jeffery Wilson will have a presentation on confined spaces. He will also host two other events in September.
For more information, call Loretta at 928-367-2262.
