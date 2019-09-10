Jeffrey Wilson will be providing a shop safety and power tool training class at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Navajo County Maintenance Facility, 1100 E. Thornton Rd. in Show Low. His presentation on confined spaces in construction hosted by the Contractors Association of Northern AZ will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept,. 18, at the Empire Buffet, 20 E. White Mountain BLVD. #5 in Lakeside.
If you are a member of the Contractors Association dinner is free.
