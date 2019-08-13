The public is invited to the Salvation Army White Mountain Service Center annual celebration from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Show Low City Campus Gym 620 E. McNeil in Show Low.
Learn how the Army helps in your community, meet those who give their time, talent and treasure to help others.
The event will feature speakers, dinner, volunteer appreciation, silent and live auction and its dessert auction. Dinner will be catered by The House. Suggested donation is $10.
For more information, call 928-368-9953.
