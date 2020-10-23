PINETOP-LAKESIDE — Christmas Season is right around the corner. The Salvation Army is looking for volunteer bell ringers for the holiday season starting mid November through Dec. 23. All money raised here stays in the area.
The Salvation Army White Mountain Outpost can be reached at 928-368-9953.
You can also follow them on Facebook at Salvation Army White Mountain Outpost. For more information about services, or to find out how to be part of the Red Kettle Campaign or upcoming events, call Maria Stokes at 928-368-9953.
