Salvation Army offering Sunday suppers

The Salvation Army White Mountains will be preparing a hot Sunday comfort meal to share with our community. All meals will be prepared at the Salvation Army and packaged for people to take home and enjoy.
We will have volunteers to bring the number of requested meals to your car and will be coordinating with other volunteers for deliveries of those who cannot make it out. We encourage people to pick up for their families and neighbors to avoid a traffic jam.
So, from our kitchen to your home, please join us for Sunday Supper!
Dinner will be served from 11 a.m. — 2 p.m.
For more info on how to receive please call 928-368-9953
To volunteer as a driver call David at 928-242-0649.
