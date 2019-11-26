PINETOP-LAKESIDE — Kids of all ages love Christmas. It is the most awaited time of year when jolly old Santa Claus comes to town.
And what better way to spend a winter’s day than with Santa and his elves at the 2019 Santa’s White Mountain Adventure?
This year the event has moved to Pinetop-Lakeside Town Hall at 325 W. White Mountain Boulevard.
The event will be held Saturday Dec. 14, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday Dec. 15, from noon-5 p.m., Friday Dec. 20, from 4-7 p.m., Saturday Dec. 21, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday Dec. 22, from noon-5 p.m.
“Santa and his elves have set up a magical workshop to get ready for Christmas this year and they need your help. Come work and play with the elves as they get ready for the big day,” say event organizers.
Before anyone (kid or grown-up) even gets into Santa’s inner sanctum workshop, they will have to pass Santa’s naughty or nice meter. Once inside is when the real fun begins. Kids will put together and test toys, and write letters to Santa, even be hands-on helpers for Santa and the elves. And every child (paid ticket) gets one gift each from Santa during their visit to the workshop.
They will get to visit with the guy with the white beard and the red suit one-on-one, to give him their Christmas wish list and take a photo or two (use your own camera or cell phone). “We will have elves available to assist with taking the pictures if needed. “We want to make sure your whole family can be in it,” event organizers said.
Similar to last year, there will be other stops on the adventure to enjoy as well. Stop at the Whispering Pines Resort for a Christmas treat of music, lights, decorations and Christmas merriment and The Bistro at Annie’s in Lakeside to decorate Christmas cookies. Event organizers said each activity will last about a half hour (longer for the workshop) before going on to the next.
And last, but not least, people who want a keepsake to put on their own tree can purchase a Santa’s White Mountain Adventure ornament in the gift shop.
Admission is $10 for kids under age 17, with two accompanying adults getting in free, as do children 18 months and younger. Adults not accompanied by a child must also pay the $10 admission. Purchase your tickets for the desired time slot and arrive at least 15 minutes before ticketed time. You will spend approximately 45 minutes in Santa’s Workshop. Each workshop session starts on the hour and late arrivals will not be able to extend their visit into the next session time, according to organizers.
Check out Santa’s White Mountain Adventure on Facebook or call 928-421-1809 or 928-882-2665 at the Pinetop Visitor’s Center or visit the website at www.santaswhitemountainadventure.com.
Adventure packages can be purchased online at the website mentioned above.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.