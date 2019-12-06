The Santa Stampede 5K will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, on North Hwy 77, just past the bridge in Snowflake. Look for the signs.
This is a trail run with some treacherous terrain. Cost is $25. Register at tayloraz.org and then go to depts then to rec and parks. Prizes for first, second and third place and best Santa costume.
Call 928-536-7366 for more information.
