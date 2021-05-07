SNOWFLAKE — Cedar Hills Senior Center and Community Center located at 9419 Concho Highway (near the 12 mile marker in Snowflake is holding Outdoor Swap Meets on the second and fourth Saturdays  of the month. The upcoming dates are May 8 and 22. Saturday Swap Meets run 7 a.m. to close.  Vendor spaces are free. To reserve your space, please call Larry Hildebrand at 928-536-2484.

