SNOWFLAKE — Cedar Hills Senior Center and Community Center located at 9419 Concho Highway (near the 12 mile marker in Snowflake is holding Outdoor Swap Meets on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. The upcoming dates are May 8 and 22. Saturday Swap Meets run 7 a.m. to close. Vendor spaces are free. To reserve your space, please call Larry Hildebrand at 928-536-2484.
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- SLHS grad charged with manslaughter
- Family, friends speak out about AC murder victim
- Suit over Taylor business park dismissed
- Show Low celebrates city's anniversary with BBQ
- Round Valley teen prodigy to be in Show Low BBQ Throw Down
- Drought intensifies forcing rationing of Colorado River water
- Cibecue Mill Fire creates water shortage
- Plane crash near Winslow kills two
- Richard Farnsworth
- It's round two for a referendum
Images
Videos
Commented
- Springerville council pulls out of pot farm (15)
- Gosar offers furious defense of actions, tweets, speeches about election fraud (14)
- Brandolini's Law (9)
- Understanding firearm violence (8)
- Mass shootings (5)
- 'Round the Mountain (5)
- Two phrases we need (5)
- SLPD gets $17,000 GOHS award to combat speeding and DUI (4)
- PTLS Council approves RVP zoning, again (4)
- Should we leave Afghanistan? (4)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.