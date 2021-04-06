SNOWFLAKE — Cedar Hills Senior Center and Community Center located at 9419 Concho Highway (near the 12 mile marker in Snowflake is holding Outdoor Swap Meets on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. The upcoming dates are April 10 and April 24. Saturday Swap Meets run 7 a.m. to close. Vendor spaces are free. To reserve your space, please call Larry Hildebrand at 928-536-2484.
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Communities mourn young Snowflake mother
- Two California busted with 16,000 fentanyl pills
- Prosecutor error at jury trial overturns conviction
- Natalie Shumway
- ADOT begins paving projects on US60, AZ260 in late April
- 11.2 pounds of meth busted by drug dog
- New Cougars coach looking to build character
- Woman killed in collision with semi
- AC child molest suspect avoids prison
- Republicans blast Biden Administration for immigration policy
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Help is on the way (12)
- Barton, Blackman seek to crack down on demonstrations (10)
- From the inventor of Sitgreaves County (9)
- Springerville orders halt to cannabis farm construction (6)
- PTLS P&Z recommends RVP zoning - again (4)
- NCSO makes $2 million meth bust (4)
- Heber Wild Horse shooting investigation continues (4)
- Gun control? (3)
- Whatever (3)
- New bills would restrict mail-in voting (3)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.