Nexus Coalition for Drug Prevention (NCDP), a drug-free community coalition, will host Parent-Teen University for parents and teens from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the ReCenter, 814 E. White Mountain Blvd. in Pinetop. Lunch is included.
Learn how to talk to your teen about drugs/alcohol, what is addition, ho to say no and other information.
Contact Vicky at vsncdp@gmail.com. To RSVP (needed by Sept. 19) email Brenda at bwncdp@gmail.com and/or for additional information, call 928-243-1980.
