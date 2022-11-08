Steve Morrow

Summit Healthcare CEO Shawn Morrow speaks at last year’s Peeking into the Future event held on Nov. 30, 2021. He will also be a speaker at this year’s event scheduled Nov. 15 at NPC’s Silvercreek Campus in Snowflake.

 Photo by Laura Singleton, SBDC

Join the Small Business Development Center from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 15 at Northland Pioneer College’s Silvercreek Campus Symposium located at 1611 S. Main St. in Snowflake. Business and community leaders will speak about upcoming projects that impact the economic and small business environment in 2023. There will be speakers from Northland Pioneer College, Apache and Navajo County governments, Summit Healthcare, the Arizona Commerce Authority and more. This event is free and open to the public.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.