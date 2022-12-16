"Let it be Christmas," an original Santa Claus story, will be performed at 7 p.m. on Dec. 15 and 16 and at 3 and 7 p.m. on Dec. 17 at the Shumway Schoolhouse located at Shumway and Old Mill Roads in Snowflake. Admission to the event is by donation. The Shumway Schoolhouse is a red brick school built in 1900 and restored about 20 years ago. Carson Saline has directed an original Christmas Musical production there for many years. For more information, search "Shumway Schoolhouse Christmas Show" on Facebook.

