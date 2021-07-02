Due to the closure of the Second Knoll Target Range per Stage III Fire Restrictions, the WMSA Inc., the Board of Directors have decided to extend the current raffle for an additional two months. During this time, members of the organization are available with tickets. To find tickets in your area, visit www.wmsainc.org and click on the link for raffle. Call the person responsible for your area to purchase your tickets.
The raffle is for a Dillon 550B reloading press complete with: Toolholder with Wrench Set, Strong Mount, Bullet Tray, Cover, .45 ACP Dies. Current Value $750. The winner will be drawn and announced on Sept. 8. You need not be present to win. Raffle tickets are $10 each and only 500 tickets will be sold.
The raffle proceeds are for the further development of the Second Knoll Target Range. Please help support WMSA Inc. in continuing to improve your outdoor range with the addition of a clubhouse, classrooms, more training/competition bays and a 300-yard rifle range. Only through your generosity are we able to make this range available for future generations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.