Second Knoll Target Range is now open starting this weekend on Saturday, Sunday, Monday (May 9th, 10th, 11th) 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and will continue to be open on the weekends from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
The target range is following the “No more than 10 person rule” until further notice.
Each position on the 100-yard range is 8 feet wide to satisfy “social distancing” at the all-purpose facility for pistols and rifles. The shooting area is fully covered for sun protection. Range Safety Officers and the Range Manager are on duty to enforce safety range and regulations as well as provide helpful advice regarding firearms and ammunition.
Location: 4.5 miles east of Show Low Airport off Highway 60 (turn south on Forest Rd 206 at the Second Knoll Target Range sign).
For more information regarding Second Knoll Target Range, visit: wmsainc.org
