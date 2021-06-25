Even with Stage 2 fire restrictions effective June 11, the Second Knoll Target Range remains open. As specified in the special use permit with Arizona Game and Fish and the U.S. Forest Service, the range is specifically exempted from the Stage 2 fire restrictions. We appreciate this exemption in order to allow shooters a safe place to shoot where fire risk is minimal. We ask all shooters to be firewise, and if they must smoke to do so in their automobiles.
WMSA Inc. assures shooters that the range is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Range safety officers are present to ensure a safe and fun experience.
For information, visit www.wmsainc.org or call 928-205-3609.
