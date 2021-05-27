The Round Valley Coalition of Family Values is sponsoring a two-day event June 11 and June 12 to help two local residents who could use a few neighborly helping hands: Round Valley Community Service Days.
Volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. both days at Junk & Java 341 E. Main St. in Springerville. A grab and go breakfast of coffee, kolaches, and burritos will be provided to volunteers and Blue Hills has donated two dumpsters for to help with cleanup. A 100% disabled veteran is in dire need of an electrician to donate time to fix her electrical box and also help cutting trees in Eagar and a young new homeowner needs some help fixing up in Springerville. Grab a friend and come help paint and spruce up.
Call Shane at 520-559-5592 for more details.
