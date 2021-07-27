A Medicare 101 seminar, "Understanding Medicare Parts A, B, C, D," will be held at 2 p.m. on July 28 in the Read Room at the Show Low Library, 181 N. Ninth St.
The program is designed for those new to Arizona, turning 65 soon, who find Medicare is confusing, need a prescription plan review and getting a large premium increase with their Medicare supplement this year.
Call to RSVP because seating is limited. For more information, call Todd Walker at 928-362-0646.
