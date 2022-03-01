Gerty's Kitchen at the Show Low Senior Center will have a breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. on March 1 to celebrate Shrove Tuesday and Pancake Day.

The menu, for a standard charge, will include a short stack of caramel  macchiato pancakes, or plain ones, or diners may order the regular pancake plate that includes two eggs, bacon or sausage.

Shrove Tuesday is the traditional day of celebration before rich food was given up for Lent.

The center usually serves breakfast between 7 and 10 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Call 928-532-0656 to reserve or just drop in.  All ages are welcome.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.