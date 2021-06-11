A fitness exercise class at the Show Low Senior Center could start if enough adults are interested and join.
Bunny Halverson has volunteered to teach the classes that would begin at 1 p.m. on July 7.
You will learn the hand, foot and body movements of traditional hula dance as you move and loosen all body parts to keep you physically fit.
Call the senior center at 928-532-0656 to register.
