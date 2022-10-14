White Mountain Villas is taking donations for low-income seniors. Donations can be made anytime between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at 250 E. Owens in Show Low. Dairy items (milk, eggs, and cheese, etc...), meats (hamburger, chicken, pork, etc...), fresh fruits and vegetables, paper products, bottled water, coffee, tea, juice, sugar and flour are all greatly appreciated. Any item brought in bulk can be split into smaller portions and will gladly be accepted as well. While checks cannot be taken, monetary donations such as cash or grocery store gift cards are welcome. For further information or to schedule an after-hours donation, call the WMV front office at 928-532-8577.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.