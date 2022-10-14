White Mountain Villas is taking donations for low-income seniors. Donations can be made anytime between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at 250 E. Owens in Show Low. Dairy items (milk, eggs, and cheese, etc...), meats (hamburger, chicken, pork, etc...), fresh fruits and vegetables, paper products, bottled water, coffee, tea, juice, sugar and flour are all greatly appreciated. Any item brought in bulk can be split into smaller portions and will gladly be accepted as well. While checks cannot be taken, monetary donations such as cash or grocery store gift cards are welcome. For further information or to schedule an after-hours donation, call the WMV front office at 928-532-8577.
Senior community looking for food donations
Jacob Hernandez
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Tate's auto dealerships to refund $415K to car buyers
- Head on crash with NCSO car leaves one dead, deputy injured
- Reports: SL man in jail for child porn in Honduras
- Show Low Police log
- Diligent work begins paying off
- NC driver charged with murder for DUI death
- NCSO: Drugs, weapons arrest in Pinetop CC
- AC drug dog goes coo coo for cocopuffs
- 46 years later, Show Low shares memories of Muhammad Ali
- Local law enforcement helps to spread awareness of domestic violence
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- "Furries" threatened with death in SL (16)
- Arrest in July 4 threats to Rogers, Trumped Store (10)
- WM promises to earn public trust after acquisition of Larson Waste (10)
- Letters (8)
- Letters (6)
- Chris Verrill announces write-in protest candidacy for AZ House LD7 (6)
- Cell Phones, Can’t Leave Home Without Them! (5)
- Letters (5)
- AC drug dog goes coo coo for cocopuffs (5)
- Show Low residents forced to go offline (5)
- Gilbertson (4)
- Letters (4)
- Letters (3)
- Letters (3)
- Biden Slashed New Lease Sales as Energy Crisis Grew, Report Says (3)
- A chat with Eli Crane (3)
- Legal, schmegal, anything goes! (2)
- Guzzardi (2)
- Gun Safety Saves Lives — and It Isn’t Controversial (2)
- Show Low Police log (2)
- AN OATH OF OFFICE, MEANS LITTLE NOW! (2)
- Willard Earl VanCleave (2)
- Chock is guilty, will get 26.5 years (2)
- Carol True (2)
- SL schools hosts Vitalant for blood drive (1)
- Letters (1)
- Guys to Girls………but what about Title IX? (1)
- 46 years later, Show Low shares memories of Muhammad Ali (1)
- Words (1)
- Show Low 38, Round Valley 9 (1)
- Navajo County supervisors reject new land owner’s plea for agricultural use designation (1)
- The U.S. Should Dump the Iran Accord Permanently (1)
- NPC skills center (1)
- The edge of the storm (1)
- George Flake Boone (1)
- Mule Deer Foundation partners with Arizona Game & Fish, Arizona Deer Association to focus on Kaibab Plateau (1)
- Navajo County approves critical, grant-funded broadband project (1)
- The Wizard of OZ?..........Perhaps DC! (1)
- Show Low (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.