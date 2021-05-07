SHOW LOW — Everyone’s favorite macabre family takes center stage in the hit musical The Addams Family Young@Part. Irrepressible Wednesday Addams has grown up and found love, problem is, her boyfriend Lucas is part of a normal family, and hers is anything but! Can these two very different families survive a simple dinner party, or will the whole affair come crashing down on their heads? Before the night is over, secrets will be exposed and marriages threatened, but through it all, the Addams family motto reigns: “It’s family first and family last and family by and by!”
Though this past year has proved to be a struggle for many, family—whether by blood or by choosing—has been the bond that kept us going. This is the central theme in The Addams Family Young@Part, where family is taken so seriously that once a year a family reunion takes place between the living and the dead. The musical celebrates all the wacky relationships in life, challenging the idea of “normal” and teaching us to embrace that which makes us unique.
If you’re looking for a feel-good show, with heart and a heavy dose of dark humor, please come out and support Sequoia Village High School’s production of The Addams Family Young@Part on Friday, May 14th or Saturday, May 15th. The show will take place at 7:00 pm both nights at the Show Low School District Auditorium located at 500 W. Old Linden Road. Tickets are only $5.00. Tickets can be purchased in advance at https://svs.ludus.com or at the door on the day of the performance.
