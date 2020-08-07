SHOW LOW — Although COVID-19 daily case rates are gradually dropping statewide, Apache and Navajo counties are still experiencing a higher case number per 100,000 population. To prevent the spread of coronavirus and several September events have been cancelled.
Midweek, the current rate of cases per 100,000 in Navajo County is 4,698.4. The current rate of cases per 100,000 in Apache County is 4,314.3. Statewide, the rate of cases per 100,000 is 2,510.8, rendering the northeastern Arizona counties 1.87 and 1.71 times higher, respectively.
The cancellations are in compliance with an earlier Executive Order by Governor Ducey that prohibits gatherings of more than 50 people.
"In the best interest of the community's health and safety and in compliance with the Governor’s executive orders, the city has had to cancel several events and activities that would have involved large groups," said Show Low Community Services Director Jay Brimhall. "The city hopes to be able to open facilities for reservations and use and schedule other events and activities as soon as COVID-19 restrictions have eased. In the meantime, the recreation department continues to plan enjoyable and fun activities for smaller groups."
According to a press release issued by the City of Show Low, the following events are cancelled for the 2020 season:
Show Low Main Street Farmer’s Market and Art Walk (Sept. 5, 12, 19, 16)
3rd Annual Battle of the Bands and Vans (Sept. 3)
15th Annual Woodland Wildlife Festival in Lakeside (Sept. 5)
Itty Bitty Olympics (Sept. 19)
37th Annual Run to the Pines Car Show in Pinetop (Sept. 25-27) (As of Aug. 6 after The Independent went to press)
Crawtoberfest at The House Restaurant (Sept. 26) (As of Aug. 6 after The Independent went to press)
Events that have not been cancelled as of August 7:
White Mountain Business Owners Roundtable Luncheon (Sept. 16)
Movie in the Park on Ponderosa Field (Sept. 25)
45th Annual Fall Artisans Festival in Pinetop (Sept. 25-27)
Show Low Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council meetings will continue as scheduled.
Visit www.pinetoplakesideaz.gov, www.showlowaz.gov, http://ci.snowflake.az.us, http://www.tayloraz.org/ or your local Chamber of Commerce for more event info.
