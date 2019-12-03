The American Red Cross will be offering a Shelter Fundamentals Course from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Taylor-Snowflake Fire Department, 325 West 4th St. S. in Snowflake.
The purpose of this course is to prepare participants to assist in the resourcing, opening, operating and closing of a Red Cross shelter.
To register email: catrina.jenkins@navajocountyaz.gov by Dec. 10. For inquiries, call 602-365-0563.
