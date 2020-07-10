Due to health concerns and social distancing mandates,
Shepherd of the Mountains in Pinetop has sadly canceled
its annual salad luncheon and bake sale. We appreciate
all of the support we have received over the years, and we
are expecting that the Luncheon will be held next July.
