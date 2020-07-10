Due to health concerns and social distancing mandates,

Shepherd of the Mountains in Pinetop has sadly canceled

its annual salad luncheon and bake sale. We appreciate

all of the support we have received over the years, and we

are expecting that the Luncheon will be held next July.

