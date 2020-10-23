SHOW LOW — Show Low Main Street invites the public to “Shop Small Saturday” on Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This is a merchant poker run in which many downtown Show Low merchants will be participating. Shoppers are eligible for prizes from local merchants.
“The Poker Run encourages people to shop at downtown businesses,” says long-time Show Low Main Street board member and past president Sandy Morgan. “In past years we also saw local and out-of-town shoppers coming into stores that they had never been in before.”
Shoppers were encouraged to visit a list of participating businesses to start the poker run. Upon their first store visit, they will be given an official Poker Run sheet listing all the business names, addresses, phone numbers and a street map.
As they entered each store, they will be welcomed by the business. They will be instructed to draw a playing card from a shopping bag. The card’s suit (spade, heart, diamond or club) will be noted and initialed on their play sheet.
At the end of the run, all sheets will be turned in and tallied by Show Low Main Street members to determine winners.
For more information, visit the Show Low Main Street website at: www.showlowmainstreet.org.
