SHOW LOW – In continued efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the regular meeting of the Show Low City Council scheduled for Tuesday, April 7, has been canceled. The budget study session scheduled for the same evening has been postponed and will be held Thursday, April 16. The next regular meeting of the Show Low City Council will be held Tuesday, April 21. For questions, please contact Tamra Reidhead at (928) 532-4061 or by email at treidhead@showlowaz.gov.
Next regular city council meeting will be held April 21.
