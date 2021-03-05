The Civil Air Patrol, the VFW Post 9907 in Show Low and the American Red Cross have scheduled a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 16 and 17 at 381 N. Central Avenue in Show Low.
Blood donations will be taken by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call 661-805-1079 or go to www.redcrossblood.org.
