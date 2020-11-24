Parade applications for Show Low’s annual Christmas Light Parade on Saturday, Dec. 5, are available at Show Low City Hall (180 N. Ninth St.), Family Aquatic Center (1100 W. Deuce of Clubs) or by emailing cpeppard@showlowaz.gov. The parade entry fee is $20, with a registration deadline of Dec. 2.
This year’s parade, with the theme Christmas magic, is an ideal venue to showcase a business, community group or family, not to mention the perfect way to kick off holiday festivities. Entries will be judged and compete for cash prizes. Best Overall wins $300, Best Use of Lights takes home $200 and Best Use of Theme wins $200.
The parade will begin at 6 p.m. along the Deuce of Clubs heading east from Central Avenue, south on White Mountain Road and west on Hall Street. Santa will be a featured guest on one of the many floats with their beautiful light displays depicting Christmas magic.
For more Show Low Shines Christmas Parade information, call 928-532-4141.
