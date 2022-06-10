Flier

Show Low Days returns to downtown from 9 a.m. into the evening on Saturday at Frontier Field.

There will be arts and crafts, a kids zone, food vendors, a beer and wine garden and entertainment on two stages. An evening concert with a live band will kick off at 7.

For more information, contact the Show Low Chamber of Commerce at 928-537-2326 or visit www.showlowdays.com.

