SHOW LOW — Due to the current crisis our chamber has made the decision to POSTPONE Show Low Days 2020. The new dates will be September 25, 26, & 27, 2020, according to a chamber E-Blast notice and Executive Director Jimmie Applegate.
A Note to all Vendors: If you have already completed the previous application and are interested in participating on this new date, you do not have to complete the application again. However, please do send us an email letting us know you are in for the September Dates.
If you have already completed the previous application and paid but are not able to make it to the new Sept. date, please send us an email and let us know so that we may reimburse your vendor payment. We have attached a new application below with the corrected dates.
Please call 928-537-2326 or email Anna Amos at officem@showlowchamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.