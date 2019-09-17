Denny’s Show Low and Show Low Meals on Wheels have teamed up to serve a spaghetti dinner Wednesday, Sept. 18, to raise money and awareness for homebound White Mountain residents over 60 years old that need meals assistance.
Spaghetti dinners will be ready from 4-8 p.m. for pick up at Denny’s in Show Low. Cost is just $12 and a box food item for donation. Show Low Meals on Wheels is a non-profit agency that feeds homebound people 60 years or older.
To volunteer or to receive their services, call 928-532-0656 or visit www.showlowmealsonwheels.com.
