Due to an extreme escalation of COVID-19 in Arizona this week, and in compliance with Governor Ducey’s recent Executive Orders, The Show Low Main Street Board is closing the Farmer’s Market from July 2 through July 27, 2020. This closure is to protect the health and safety of our community, our vendors, patrons and visitors. We believe this is the primary responsibility of the organization under the current circumstances.
We thank you for your continued loyalty and support, and look forward to resuming the Farmer’s Market when restrictions have been lifted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.